Photos show the horror, drama of Pearl Harbor attack

A collection of photographs taken soon after the bombing of Pearl Harbor provide a window into the devastation that occurred that day.
Twelve letterpress halftone photographs taken by Navy photographers are part of Wright State University’s Special Collections & Archives Pearl Harbor collection.
The black and white photographs are an eerie look back at the Japanese surprise attack that took place 75 years ago.
Clouds of smoke billow over the tops of the battleships USS West Virginia, USS Tennessee and USS Arizona in one shot.
A sinking USS Oklahoma is photographed going down next to the still floating USS Maryland.
Flames and smoke fill the sky over airplanes sitting on the tarmac at a naval air station.
The following day President Franklin D. Roosevelt made his “Day of Infamy” speech to a joint session of Congress. Soon after he finished the United States entered World War II.