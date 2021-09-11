PHOTOS, VIDEO: A look at the City of Fairborn 9/11 memorial

The City of Fairborn held its 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness.
More than 100 people attended the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute and an invocation from the American Legion Post 526.
