dayton-daily-news logo
X

PHOTOS, VIDEO: A look at the City of Fairborn 9/11 memorial

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Daniel Susco
56 minutes ago

The City of Fairborn held its 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness.

More than 100 people attended the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute and an invocation from the American Legion Post 526.

Over one hundred people attended the Fairborn 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
Over one hundred people attended the Fairborn 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The American Legion Post 526 gave a 21-gun salute and played taps at the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
The American Legion Post 526 gave a 21-gun salute and played taps at the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The Venable famly from left, Russell, Lorie and Brad, shows their emotions during the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
The Venable famly from left, Russell, Lorie and Brad, shows their emotions during the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Retired Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Del Braund played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes during the Fairborn 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, Saturday, Sept. 11 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
Retired Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Del Braund played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes during the Fairborn 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, Saturday, Sept. 11 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

People bow their heads duing the invocation for the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
People bow their heads duing the invocation for the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Al Eurlingane salutes as retired Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Del Braund played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes during the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
Al Eurlingane salutes as retired Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Del Braund played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes during the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The American Legion Post 526 gave a 21-gun salute at the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
The American Legion Post 526 gave a 21-gun salute at the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

American Legion 526 Chaplain Kevin Knepp gave the invocation for the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
American Legion 526 Chaplain Kevin Knepp gave the invocation for the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Kim Duncan places her hand over her heart during the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
Kim Duncan places her hand over her heart during the 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Fairborn Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard did the presentation of colors at the Fairborn 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard did the presentation of colors at the Fairborn 20th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 on the front lawn of Calamityville, the National Center for Medical Readiness. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

In Other News
1
Kings Island Haunt named top theme park Halloween event in USA Today...
2
Warren County 9/11 speaker: ‘Go out in the community and spread the...
3
Juvenile Court Assessment Center in Xenia helping keep children out of...
4
In their words: Miami Valley residents reflect on fateful day
5
What should future generations remember about 9/11? History teacher...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top