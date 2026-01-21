Pickleball 4 Good fundraiser will take place in Centerville

This event is open to all ages and skill levels. Beginners to experts are welcome, and coaching will be available to assist everyone.

Sponsors are also welcome for the event for local companies looking to publicize their businesses and they can check the website for more information.

Registration is only $15 per person, and sign-ups are available here.

The Centerville-Washington Foundation funds local projects in the areas of arts and humanities, civic affairs, environment, education, health or social services.

“This foundation and its many supporters are committed to providing assistance to local organizations that are engaged in programming to make a difference in the lives of our community and its residents,” said Debe Dockins, foundation president.