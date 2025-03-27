Hotworx opening first Dayton area location

Sandra Brown, a franchise owner and longtime physical therapist, is a single mom to four grown children. Two of her out-of-state college kids recently joined a new Hotworx and shared their excitement with her. Sandra then joined one of them for a hot yoga class in Columbia, South Carolina.

“I had a musculoskeletal injury three weeks prior to visiting her and I had been in a good deal of pain driving down for the visit and walking around town,” said Brown, of Miamisburg. “I found the class challenging and I was a little surprised by the heat of the class. I absolutely loved the class though. I had a fantastic workout, but was very surprised that my pain was 90% gone that evening.”

Experiencing healing from musculoskeletal pain is very common with a Hotworx workout, she said.

Hotworx was founded in 2017 by Stephen Smith. It has more than 700 locations worldwide, including locations in the Cincinnati and Columbus areas.

Hotworx employs a 3D Training method combining heat, infrared energy and exercise. Workouts offer a variety of health and wellness benefits including detoxification, increased calorie burn, weight less, cellulite reduction, stress reduction, improved circulation, lower blood pressure, pain relief, muscle recover and improvement in skin appearance, Brown said.

“It’s revolutionizing how much time it takes people to exercise and the results they get,” she said.

Members can choose a 30-minute isometric session or a 15-minute High-Intensity Training (HIIT) session. Classes are offered frequently throughout the day with many options from which to choose, she said. Some of the most popular classes are Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, Hot Cycle, Hot Buns, Hot CORE, Hot ISO and Hot Barre None, Brown said.

Many people appreciate Hotworx for the accelerated calorie burn to assist with weight loss, she said.

“As a physical therapist, I appreciate that a Hotworx workout is no impact,” Brown said. “You also don’t have the typical muscle soreness or joint aches that are common after other types of exercise.”

Cincinnati-based OnSite Retail Group brokered the deal for Hotworx, according to sales and leasing agent Danielle Levi.

“We are excited to welcome them as a great addition to Washington Park Plaza,” Levi said. “This location offers an ideal blend of co-tenancy and accessibility, making it sought after by both businesses and customers, but (it’s) specifically great for Hotworx due to the lack of boutique fitness studios in the area and the high incomes of surrounding neighborhoods.”

Hotworx plans to open in July and employ around five people, Brown said.