Store selling spas, saunas, hot tubs to replace shuttered fast-food spot

Agean Dayton LLC purchased the property at 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp.’s Sugarcreek Plaza for $1.25 million on Dec. 3, according to Greene County Auditor’s Office records.

The building, which is just over the township’s border with Centerville, previously housed a Burger King, which closed in 2022.

Explore AES Ohio warns of scammers targeting customers

The property deed lists the LLC’s mailing address as that of an Agean Bath & Spa, at 9756 Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Twp., which opened in 1983.

Bolte’s grandfather started the business in launched in 1946 in Hamilton County’s Blue Ash.

There are three other Agean Bath & Spa sites, one in thee Columbus area and two on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai.

Explore Fitness studio offering infrared sauna workout to open in Montgomery County

The new store is expected to open in late April or early May and initially employ two or three people, Bolte said.

“It’s a perfect fit between our two (other Ohio) locations,” he said. “It’s about 40 minutes from our West Chester location and about 50 minutes from our Columbus location.

“We literally drive by that spot multiple times a week with our teams that are doing deliveries and delivering products to our location ... and we see there’s a lot of growth and opportunity in the Greater Dayton market.”

Bolte said he opted to open the new location at a standalone building inside of a strip center because he didn’t want to be being controlled by a landlord.

Having Agean Bath & Spa own the building gives the business the ability to hold parking lots sales and other events, he said.

The site also “seems like it’s a great area,” Bolte said.

“We’ve been looking for about five years, and it was in probably about a two to three-mile radius of that area is where we were looking,” he said. “We think it has a lot of potential for not only current but also future growth.”