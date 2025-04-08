Store selling spas, saunas, hot tubs to replace shuttered fast-food spot

Agean Bath & Spa plans to open a new location at 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. in late April or early May. The business, which was founded in the 1940s, has locations in West Chester Twp., the Columbus area and the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai. CONTRIBUTED

Agean Bath & Spa plans to open a new location at 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. in late April or early May. The business, which was founded in the 1940s, has locations in West Chester Twp., the Columbus area and the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Longtime, family-owned business Agean Bath & Spa is gearing up to open a new location at the site of a former fast-food restaurant on Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp.

“We manufacture bathroom products, and we also sell wellness products, (including) hot tubs, swim spas, saunas and cold plunges,” said Chris Bolte, Agean’s president and third-generation owner. “At our bathroom division, we manufacture bathroom products — shower bases, shower walls and countertops. We sell a ton of faucets and cabinets and shower doors, as well.”

Agean Dayton LLC purchased the property at 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp.’s Sugarcreek Plaza for $1.25 million on Dec. 3, according to Greene County Auditor’s Office records.

The building, which is just over the township’s border with Centerville, previously housed a Burger King, which closed in 2022.

ExploreAES Ohio warns of scammers targeting customers
The Burger King restaurant located at 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. closed in November 2022. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

icon to expand image

The property deed lists the LLC’s mailing address as that of an Agean Bath & Spa, at 9756 Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Twp., which opened in 1983.

Bolte’s grandfather started the business in launched in 1946 in Hamilton County’s Blue Ash.

There are three other Agean Bath & Spa sites, one in thee Columbus area and two on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai.

ExploreFitness studio offering infrared sauna workout to open in Montgomery County

The new store is expected to open in late April or early May and initially employ two or three people, Bolte said.

“It’s a perfect fit between our two (other Ohio) locations,” he said. “It’s about 40 minutes from our West Chester location and about 50 minutes from our Columbus location.

“We literally drive by that spot multiple times a week with our teams that are doing deliveries and delivering products to our location ... and we see there’s a lot of growth and opportunity in the Greater Dayton market.”

Explore‘Oh, mom. This is a scam’ — Woman lost $52K; How to protect yourself

Bolte said he opted to open the new location at a standalone building inside of a strip center because he didn’t want to be being controlled by a landlord.

Having Agean Bath & Spa own the building gives the business the ability to hold parking lots sales and other events, he said.

The site also “seems like it’s a great area,” Bolte said.

“We’ve been looking for about five years, and it was in probably about a two to three-mile radius of that area is where we were looking,” he said. “We think it has a lot of potential for not only current but also future growth.”

In Other News
1
Ranking names Dayton defense contractor among Midwest’s fastest growing...
2
Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes opens second location today in Dayton region
3
Issue 2 on May 2025 ballot: Ohio to vote on $2.5B bond initiative for...
4
School aide accused of assaulting nonverbal boy on bus pleads not...
5
Xenia triple-shooting results in warrant for 18-year-old

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter