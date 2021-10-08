dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pie frenzy: World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship in Jeffersonville this weekend

Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut celebrates after winning the the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Caption
Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut celebrates after winning the the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Events
By , Dayton Daily News
51 minutes ago
Joey Chestnut among top-ranked eaters from around the nation expected to participate

The Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship will be held Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.

The pumpkin pie event is a new addition to Major League Eating’s 2021 slate of sanctioned competitions. The eight-minute, all-you-can-eat pumpkin pie eating record is currently held by Matt Stonie, who consumed 20 pounds, 13 ounces in 2014.

Joey Chestnut, the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world, will be joined by other top-ranked eaters from around the nation. The roster of Major League eaters expected to participate includes No. 2 ranked Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, MA, No. 5 ranked Miki Sudo of Tampa, FL, No. 6 ranked Nick Wehry of Tampa, FL, and more. These top competitive eaters seek to claim the title and $4,000 in prizes.

HOW TO GO

What: Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship

Where: Destination Outlets parking lot facing Highway 71 - Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville

When: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.

In Other News
1
Human Race prepares area premiere of ‘Airness’ at Loft Theatre
2
Let’s get loud: ‘STOMP’ returns to Dayton next week
3
Share food and drink to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton
4
Jewish Community Center’s Cultural Art and Book Series returns today
5
12 notable shows to see this month
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top