Pilot study at WPAFB addresses PFAS chemical remediation techniques

“We were very pleased that the Air Force supported the first-ever field demonstration of our on-site PFAS destruction technology DE-FLUOROTM,” said Rebecca Mora, AECOM project manager. “There were several things going on at the site in tandem to accomplish project objectives. First, ECT2′s established regenerable ion exchange resin technology, SORBIXTM RePURE, was used to separate PFAS from site groundwater. Once exhausted, the resin is regenerated for reuse, which includes a distillation process to produce a highly concentrated, low-volume PFAS waste referred to as still bottom. Our DE-FLUOROTM technology then destroys the concentrated PFAS in the still bottom using electrochemical oxidation. The overall treatment process has achieved non-detect levels of PFOS and PFOA in the treated groundwater discharge while the removed PFAS are concentrated and destroyed onsite.”

This pilot system has treated more than 500,000 gallons of PFAS-impacted groundwater at two sites at Wright-Patterson AFB.

Mora explained that AECOM teamed up with the University of Georgia to use a proprietary electrochemical oxidation process that destroys the PFAS contained in the SORBIX RePURE still bottoms.

The Air Force supported this first-ever field demonstration of electrochemical oxidation for on-site destruction of PFAS. It is also the first field demonstration that couples regenerable ion exchange resin with a PFAS destruction technology.

This treatment approach can remove contaminants from groundwater, thus protecting the on-base and off-base community. Additionally, other military installations where PFAS occur will benefit from the results of this pilot study.

