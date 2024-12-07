Piqua fire damages childhood home of local war hero William ‘Pits’ Pitsenbarger

According to Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams, two occupants of the residence had already evacuated the home when crews arrived.

At one point while crews were working to extinguish the fire, a mayday call was reported, Adams confirmed.

“There was a rapid change in conditions inside the structure causing the team inside to become disoriented,” Adams said via email Friday evening. “No firefighters were injured.”

Adams said firefighters did not locate any smoke alarms during their investigation of the home. It’s unclear how and where the fire began.

“(The) fire is under investigation ... for cause and origin, and not as a crime at this time,” Adams said.

According to Miami County Auditor records, the home has an estimated value of $55,000. Adams said damage and losses from the fire “likely exceed this amount.”

Miami Valley Today reported Friday that the residence was the childhood home of local war hero William H. Pitsenbarger.

Pitsenbarger, who served as an Air Force pararescue medic during the Vietnam War, earned a Medal of Honor during his service.

Pitsenbarger flew nearly 300 missions to rescue soldiers and downed pilots during the Vietnam War. He was killed on April 11, 1966, in one of the bloodiest battles of the war while rendering aid and saving the lives of soldiers with the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division during a firefight.

He is credited with saving more than 60 men, including nine the day he died. He was offered a chance to escape the battle on a helicopter, but he chose to stay and help, according to the Air Force Museum foundation.

While he died on the battlefield in 1966, he wasn’t awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor until 34 years later.

Pitsenbarger was the subject of the 2020 film, “The Last Full Measure,” which tells the story of “Pits” and chronicles the effort to see that he received the Medal of Honor.