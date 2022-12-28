Piqua man gets 6-9 years in prison for robbing, injuring elderly man at mall

Tyler St. Myers, 28, was accused of knocking the 85-year-old man to the floor and stealing his wallet on June 7 at the Piqua mall.

The victim told police he was entering the food court when a man opened the door for him, followed him into the vestibule area and grabbed his wallet from his back pocket. The two men struggled over the wallet with St. Myers knocking him to the ground, causing a laceration to the man’s arm, according to a report obtained from the Piqua Police Department.