Piqua man gets 6-9 years in prison for robbing, injuring elderly man at mall

TROY — A Piqua man who assaulted an elderly man and stole his wallet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua was sentenced earlier this month to six to nine years in prison.
Tyler St. Myers, 28, was accused of knocking the 85-year-old man to the floor and stealing his wallet on June 7 at the Piqua mall.
The victim told police he was entering the food court when a man opened the door for him, followed him into the vestibule area and grabbed his wallet from his back pocket. The two men struggled over the wallet with St. Myers knocking him to the ground, causing a laceration to the man’s arm, according to a report obtained from the Piqua Police Department.
St. Myers later pleaded guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court to felony robbery along with charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and receiving stolen property.
St. Myers told Judge Jeannine Pratt that most of his criminal history was related to drugs and alcohol.
“That is not me. Nobody deserved what happened,” he said.
Pratt said St. Myers has served four prison terms so far.
“This is not just drug addiction … You don’t know what else to do other than commit crimes,” Pratt said.
St. Myers was sentenced Dec. 19 and will receive credit for 193 days served in the county jail.
