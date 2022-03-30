dayton-daily-news logo
Piqua man shot by police is found sane, will go to trial

Ty N. Thomas

By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
11 minutes ago

A Piqua man who was shot by Troy police in October after a report of an active shooter outside his former employer has been found competent to stand trial and sane at the time of the incident.

Ty Thomas, 37, was evaluated at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton. The findings were disclosed Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court during a competency hearing before Judge Stacy Wall.

Thomas remains jailed on felony indictments for felonious assault of a police officer and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police were called late Oct. 8 to Hobart Filler Metals on Kings Chapel Drive, where they learned Thomas allegedly had been firing a gun outside. Thomas allegedly got into a truck just as officers arrived and led police on a short pursuit south on Kings Chapel Drive.

It ended when he wrecked a pickup truck and was shot by officers. He received hospital treatment. The officers later were cleared of any criminal charges by a county grand jury.

A trial for Thomas is scheduled to begin June 21.

