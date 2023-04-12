Piqua man who damaged cell towers to ‘stop the aliens’ pleads guilty

TROY — A Piqua man accused of causing extensive damage to multiple cellular towers in Miami County pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven felony charges.
Christopher Daniels, 36, initially was indicted on 15 counts, including aggravated trespassing, trespassing in a habitation, disrupting public service and vandalism in December incidents in Troy and the surrounding area. Most of the victims were cellular service companies, said Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor.
Troy police reported Daniels told an officer investigating the vandalism and related incidents that they needed to “stop the aliens from coming and said they are getting us through our power source.”
Daniels was found competent to stand trial and sane at the time of the offenses following an evaluation ordered by the court.
Credit: Miami County Jail
Credit: Miami County Jail
As part of a plea deal, Daniels pleaded guilty to one count each of vandalism and aggravated trespass, two counts of trespass in a habitation and three counts of disrupting public service. Addition charges of the same nature were dismissed.
Daniels was found guilty by Judge Stacy Wall in county Common Pleas Court. He could face up to 11.5 years in prison and fines totaling $37,500. He could face restitution orders on all 15 charges even though some of the charges were dismissed.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 8.
About the Author