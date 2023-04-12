Piqua man who damaged cell towers to ‘stop the aliens’ pleads guilty

As part of a plea deal, Daniels pleaded guilty to one count each of vandalism and aggravated trespass, two counts of trespass in a habitation and three counts of disrupting public service. Addition charges of the same nature were dismissed.

Daniels was found guilty by Judge Stacy Wall in county Common Pleas Court. He could face up to 11.5 years in prison and fines totaling $37,500. He could face restitution orders on all 15 charges even though some of the charges were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 8.