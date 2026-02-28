Piqua Seed Library springs to life for community gardeners

The Piqua Public Library has always had a great selection of books. Now, you will also be able to find a selection of over 150 different vegetable, herb and flower seeds.

The library’s Seed Library will start today and will run through Dec. 31.

Each month, guests can receive up to 10 packets of seeds for free. Some are heirloom seeds, some are organic, and some are conventional.

The Piqua Public Library has always had a great selection of books. Soon, you will also be able to find a selection of over 150 different vegetable, herb and flower seeds in their Seed Library. PHOTO FROM PIQUA PUBLIC LIBRARY FACEBOOK

In return, the library asks that once someone plants and harvests their plants, which could be at home or in a community garden, they return their extra seeds to share with others. This request is encouraged, but not required.

In order to participate, patrons will be asked to fill out an online form that will be available starting today. The form allows patrons to request seeds they would like to borrow. Library staff will then fill the request so they can be picked up. Seed requests may require up to two weeks for completion. A notification will be sent once the seed request is ready.

In related news, the library in Springboro launched their Seed Library earlier this month.

There, patrons simply visit the card catalog area, browse the labeled drawers, and select a seed packet they’d like to try. The seeds are already portioned out, and visitors are asked to take only one packet of each type so others have the same opportunity.

A vintage card catalog finds new life as a community seed library at the Springboro Public Library, 125 Park Lane, Springboro. Instead of index cards, each drawer now holds packets of seeds ready to be planted, shared, and grown by local families. KENDRA BEAN/CONTRIBUTED

