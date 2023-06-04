Piqua’s WIC program closes its doors in mid-June

Piqua’s Miami County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Office will be closing on June 15.
The site is housed in the Piqua Salvation Army, located on 129 South Wayne St.
All active WIC families will be transferred to the Troy clinic, located in the Hobart Center for County Government, according to a statement on Miami County Public Health website.
The Troy WIC office is open 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and every other Friday
“Let us continue to stay WIC strong!” said Miami County Public Health.
For any questions, it is recommended to contact Troy WIC at (937) 573-3549.
