Plan to identify Miami Valley’s dangerous roads and make fixes starts this year

“The Miami Valley Toward Zero Action Plan’s goal is to increase safety for all road users and visitors,” said MVRPC Executive Director Brian O. Martin. “This plan’s development process will help us to include greater community outreach and input into making investment decisions.”

More than 380 people died in traffic crashes in the MVRPC geography from 2017-21, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

For the new project, local jurisdictions will participate on a steering committee that MVRPC will convene. MVRPC officials said they will hire a consultant and manage the project, which will include community outreach and data collection.

Eventually, a report will be prepared listing road-related project priorities, and implementation grants will be sought for the top projects.

“In 2019, we set as a priority, the improvement of safety on the highway system throughout Greene County and this is an additional tool in the toolbox to be able to identify, plan and fund safety projects,” said Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff. “We appreciate MVRPC taking on this very important project for the Miami Valley region. We look forward to working with MVRPC and our regional partners to make our roads safer so everyone can get home safely every night.”

Planning work on the project will begin July 1, 2024 and conclude by June 30, 2026.

The funds are from the Safe Streets and Roads for All grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Ohio Department of Transportation provided the non-federal match.

“This plan will result in identification and funding for numerous safety projects throughout the region,” said Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner.

Additional information about the grant can be found at https://www.transportation.gov/grants/SS4A.