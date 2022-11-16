Plane lands on its belly at Moraine Airpark

An aircraft landed on its belly Wednesday afternoon at the Moraine Airpark.
There were no injuries after the pilot was not able to lower the Piper Comanche’s retractable gear and had to land on the runway without wheels.
The pilot was the one person aboard the plane that crash-landed around 3:20 p.m. at the air field at 3800 Clearview Road. The Moraine airport was its intended destination, according to the Moraine Police Division.
“We do believe it was a mechanical failure,” that led to the crash-landing, said Moraine police Sgt. Liz Adams.
The incident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The fixed wing, single-engine aircraft built in 1962 is registered to two owners in Torrington, Wyoming, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
