Plans for quarry, large industrial development take shape near Piqua

Piqua Materials is working with Woodard development of Dayton on the concept for the property. The area includes County Road 25A, Farrington Road and Experiment Farm Road.

Concept plans show around 473 acres zoned industrial, 44 acres commercial and 201 acres for the proposed quarry that is at the north of the property near the industrial park on Fox Drive at Piqua’s current south end.

The remaining land would be for roads, rights of way and a gas line easement. The city already has utilities available near the site.

The proposed development shows 4.69 million square feet in industrial development and approximately 75,000 square feet in commercial.

Brad Doudican, Woodard Development chief operating officer, said developers “have already had significant interest” in the site. The concept includes industrial buildings of 1 million square feet, along with smaller buildings. The concept includes possible realignment of Experiment Farm Road and a north extension.

Because users of the industrial/commercial areas have not been identified, any commitment to street layout or utility infrastructure is premature, said Kyrsten French, Piqua city planner.

The commission heard concerns about impact of the quarry by business owners, including those in the industrial park off Fox Drive at the north end of the property and the operator of a farm. Among concerns were impacts on wells, sound, vibrations from blasting and impact of dust on health and operations of other businesses.

Attorney Brian Barger, representing Piqua Materials, said the special use for mineral quarrying was the “first step of a long process of obtaining a permit for the site.” That process includes heavy involvement by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, French said.

The Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the 201 acres proposed for the quarry and a request for special use for mineral quarrying, contingent on City Commission acceptance of the annexation and the industrial zoning. Extensive discussion was held on a contingency that Piqua Materials work to address concerns.