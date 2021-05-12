Dayton Playhouse virtually presents female wrestling comedy ‘Hubba Hubba’

“It was a picture of them, now in their 70s, in their wrestling costumes, sitting side by side,” she recalled. “It was a fascinating twist – two seniors doing very un-senior-like things. I was both cringing at their wild, overdone look (of) makeup, boots and leotards, and also drawn to their energy and ‘don’t-give-a-damn’ attitude. I decided these older women flaunting all conventions needed a play.”

In this corner

At FutureFest, “Hubba Hubba” received a terrific, fully staged production directed by Annie Pesch. The play was led by Becky Howard as Lucille and Fran Pesch as Alice. Both actresses are reprising their funny, memorable roles.

Howard, a striking Emma Goldman in the Playhouse’s production of “Ragtime,” says she is drawn to the play’s message of hope and the beauty of unconventional friendships.

“We sometimes say and act in ways that make it look like we don’t care to provide a defense for our emotions because we’ve been hurt before in the past,” Howard said. “I see that in a lot of people and even in myself sometimes. Also, (the) idea of multigenerational friendships is interesting. You hear generations criticizing each other but those relationships really can be fulfilling – so much to learn and share.”

Although Humphrey received top honors at the festival, she made adjustments in recent years to tighten the script, particularly in terms of character development, based on critiques from festival adjudicators and the audience. Even so, Annie Pesch feels the strengths of the script and characters remain intact.

“I loved the play when I read it the first time and the writing is still so very strong,” Pesch said. “The unique yet intriguing relationship between a boy and his foul-mouthed idol as well as the crazy, quirky dialogue is something you don’t see in the theatre. And to see it in this piece, all in one play, is enjoyable and exciting. I believe in this play and the future of it, possibly with bigger stars. So, I hope this production brings more awareness to the audience to help further it. And hopefully streaming this production will reach more people and help Olga get the play developed more.”

The cast also includes Samuel Hamilton as Roy, Hannah Stickel as Lulu, Saul Caplan as Zane, Melisssa Kerr Ertsgaard as Nadya, Young Lucille and Referee, Shanna Camacho as Teddy, Nurse and Young Alice, Kelli Locker as Wanda and Hostess, and J. Gary Thompson as Announcer.

The virtual process

The play’s fight sequences were filmed in-person under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. All other scenes, with the exception of small, individual moments filmed at the Playhouse, were executed via Zoom. According to the cast, the virtual rehearsal process was rewarding despite difficulties.

“It’s been challenging and exhilarating,” Howard said. “This strange hybrid of your performance being filmed on stage and on Zoom with green screens, Internet glitches, cast mates in different states (and) continuity worries. Yet, at the same time, the opportunity to (explore) layers and subtleties within the character.”

“Living in Chicago, I was blessed to be a big part of this hybrid performance in a safe, easy way,” echoed Hamilton, marvelous as Dill Harris in the Playhouse’s Midwest premiere of Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” “Roy genuinely reminds me of myself. He is an optimistic dreamer with gusto and love in his heart. Through this hilarious script, we are shown the growth and transformation of many characters, which was all made possible through Roy’s belief of others.”

“Great friendships make our lives so much richer, and sometimes the person who understands you the best might be very different from you,” Humphrey added. “But it is that shared passion for something that brings you together. After our pandemic year, I have heard people really want to laugh, and I hope this play helps with that.”

How To Watch:

What: “Magnificent Hubba Hubba”

When: Streaming May 12-30 at daytonplayhouse.com

Cost: $20

FYI: The play contains adult language and strobe lighting