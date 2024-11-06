Plummer wins reelection, expects statehouse leadership role; White wins again

Plummer said in the coming term he expects to get an official position within statehouse Republican leadership. He said this would give him more decision-making authority over legislation, including the all-important state budget.

“There’s no doubt about that, absolutely,” Plummer said after results came in, but declined to provide a specific title.

“It’ll help the Dayton region because you’re at the table making decisions, especially at budgetary times (and) capital budget times,” he said. “So, it will help out the Dayton region — not just my district.”

Plummer has represented parts of Montgomery County’s northern suburbs in recent years. The map will change somewhat in 2025, as District 39 will drop rural areas of Western Montgomery County while adding Huber Heights, among other changes.

Plummer said one goal moving forward is “helping out people suffering from mental health issues in the community.”

That’s a concern shared by his colleague Andrea White, who also won reelection to the Ohio House.

White defeats Lounsbury

Two-term state Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, overcame an early lead by Oakwood Democrat Rose Lounsbury and won the District 36 seat by a ratio of 52.4% to 47.6%, with all precincts reporting, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The 36th District map also changes in January. White will still represent Kettering and Oakwood, but will drop Moraine and pieces of southwest Dayton, while adding more of east Dayton, plus Riverside.

That has prompted White to adapt.

“This time around it’s a third different district, so I’ve learned new issues, new neighborhoods, new individuals that I’ve been able to meet and interact with to learn about what is really important to them,” she said.

“I’ve learned a lot about different communities, and if the voters decide, I’m excited to represent them and to lean in on those issues,” White added.

White touts herself as a problem solver. Aside from mental health and drug addiction issues, her legislative priorities include better equipping families and children to succeed, and safer neighborhoods, she said.

Part of her focus, she said, will be on lowering the state’s “high infant and maternal mortality rates and helping our state’s youngest citizens — and their parents — learn, grow and develop to their fullest God-given potentials.”