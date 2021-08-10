Police: 16-year-old boy finds gun in car, accidentally shoots, kills self in Dayton

After Meals was shot, a a second shot fired as the 14-year-old boy was running from the car, the major said.

Two other children in the area were shot earlier this month when they found guns, including an 11-year-old Dayton boy who was killed.

Shamyrion Alexander died Aug. 5 when he was shot by an 11-year-old family member when the boys found a gun inside his home in the 1000 block of Randolph Street in Dayton, police said.

And on Aug. 2, a 3-year-old boy in Trotwood shot himself in the thigh at the Bloomfield Apartments, though police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening.