Police: 16-year-old boy finds gun in car, accidentally shoots, kills self in Dayton

A 16-year-old Dayton boy was accidentally shot and killed Monday night after he found a loaded gun inside a car, police said.
Dayton police and medics were called around 11:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Westwood Avenue after a teenage boy was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound that was apparently self-inflicted, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.
The victim was identified as Da’Monta Meals by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Johns said the victim was in his mother’s car with a 14-year-old boy when Meals found the firearm in the glove box.
“It did go off, causing his death,” Johns said.
After Meals was shot, a a second shot fired as the 14-year-old boy was running from the car, the major said.
Two other children in the area were shot earlier this month when they found guns, including an 11-year-old Dayton boy who was killed.
Shamyrion Alexander died Aug. 5 when he was shot by an 11-year-old family member when the boys found a gun inside his home in the 1000 block of Randolph Street in Dayton, police said.
And on Aug. 2, a 3-year-old boy in Trotwood shot himself in the thigh at the Bloomfield Apartments, though police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening.