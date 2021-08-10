dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: 16-year-old boy finds gun in car, accidentally shoots, kills self in Dayton

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns speaks to the media Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, about the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Dayton boy who was accidentally shot when he was playing with a gun he found inside a car. PARKER PERRY/STAFF
Caption
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns speaks to the media Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, about the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Dayton boy who was accidentally shot when he was playing with a gun he found inside a car. PARKER PERRY/STAFF

Credit: Parker Perry

Credit: Parker Perry

Local News
By - Dayton Daily NewsJen Balduf - Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

A 16-year-old Dayton boy was accidentally shot and killed Monday night after he found a loaded gun inside a car, police said.

Dayton police and medics were called around 11:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Westwood Avenue after a teenage boy was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound that was apparently self-inflicted, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

The victim was identified as Da’Monta Meals by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Johns said the victim was in his mother’s car with a 14-year-old boy when Meals found the firearm in the glove box.

“It did go off, causing his death,” Johns said.

After Meals was shot, a a second shot fired as the 14-year-old boy was running from the car, the major said.

Two other children in the area were shot earlier this month when they found guns, including an 11-year-old Dayton boy who was killed.

Explore11-year-old boy shot, killed by 11-year-old family member in Dayton ID’d

Shamyrion Alexander died Aug. 5 when he was shot by an 11-year-old family member when the boys found a gun inside his home in the 1000 block of Randolph Street in Dayton, police said.

And on Aug. 2, a 3-year-old boy in Trotwood shot himself in the thigh at the Bloomfield Apartments, though police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Explore3-year-old boy’s gunshot not life-threatening after he apparently shot self in Trotwood

In Other News
1
Overflow crowd becomes raucous over proposed anti-abortion ordinance in
2
Troy man pleads guilty to felony aggravated arson
3
Yellow Springs reinstates masking mandate in downtown
4
Ohio reports 2,326 COVID cases, sets new 3-week daily case high
5
‘Good Morning America’ features local high school band, says it’s among
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top