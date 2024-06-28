Police academy honors Dayton Daily News reporter for Behind the Badge project

Bishop was presented a small medallion and dubbed an honorary graduate of the Sinclair Police Academy at the academy’s graduation ceremony.

“London’s firsthand experience has provided invaluable insight for Dayton Daily News readers,” said Joseph Niehaus, commander of the police academy.

“Her articles shed light on the complexities of police work and the commitment required to serve our communities. This type of in-depth reporting fosters a greater understanding between the public and law enforcement, which is crucial for building trust and positive relationships.”

Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News editor and chief content officer, said: “London’s award from the police academy is a testament to her commitment to her work. But more importantly, it reflects her commitment to our community.”

For six months, Bishop has attended portions of the Sinclair Police Academy and produced a series of reports on how police are trained to do their job. This has included being pepper sprayed, doing firearms training and critical incident training, studying use of force and much more.

“Spending six months alongside our recruits is no easy feat,” Niehaus said. “London’s willingness to not only observe but to actively participate in the often-grueling physical aspects of the academy including early morning runs, hand-to-hand combat, firearms training, and even pepper spray absorption demonstrates a remarkable level of dedication to her craft.”

The Behind the Badge project will conclude with a final series of stories on Bishop’s findings and experience from her reporting, and the future of law enforcement training in Ohio.