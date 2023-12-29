Police: Area woman checking on driver in distress dies after vehicle hits her, restaurant

As Dishmon walked toward the window to talk to employees, the car, driven by Melissa Robinson, 53, of Liberty Twp., pulled forward, fatally struck Dishmon and severely damaged the drive-through window, according to the Hamilton police report.

Credit: MICHAEL CLICK/CONTRIBUTED

A woman who contacted the Journal-News on Thursday and identified herself as a relative of the driver said the woman had a medical condition that led to the accident. Robinson suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the Butler County Coroner’s Office, officials said Thursday.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Officers who are a part of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash, officials said Thursday. Several representatives of the team were on the scene Wednesday.

Breez Gallo, a manager at Jocko’s, said the drive-through is closed, but the dining room reopened Thursday.

No restaurant employees were injured in the crash, he said.