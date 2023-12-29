Police: Area woman checking on driver in distress dies after vehicle hits her, restaurant

HAMILTON — A Hamilton woman who was trying to alert restaurant employees that a person in the drive-through was possibly having a medical issue has been identified as the person who died in a crash Wednesday.
Sherry Dishmon, 68, was sitting in the drive-through of Jocko’s Chicken & Seafood, 725 High St., around 3:45 p.m. when she realized the car in front of her hadn’t moved for several minutes. She exited her vehicle and was unable to open the car door to check on the driver, the police report said.
As Dishmon walked toward the window to talk to employees, the car, driven by Melissa Robinson, 53, of Liberty Twp., pulled forward, fatally struck Dishmon and severely damaged the drive-through window, according to the Hamilton police report.
A woman who contacted the Journal-News on Thursday and identified herself as a relative of the driver said the woman had a medical condition that led to the accident. Robinson suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the Butler County Coroner’s Office, officials said Thursday.
Officers who are a part of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash, officials said Thursday. Several representatives of the team were on the scene Wednesday.
Breez Gallo, a manager at Jocko’s, said the drive-through is closed, but the dining room reopened Thursday.
No restaurant employees were injured in the crash, he said.