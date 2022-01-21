Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police arrest man accused of several area armed gas station robberies

This is a surveillance photo of a robbery that occurred Dec. 12 at the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123, in Franklin. Police arrested Da'Sean McCleskey, 21, at his Englewood apartment on Friday, Jan. 21. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF POLICE

caption arrowCaption
This is a surveillance photo of a robbery that occurred Dec. 12 at the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123, in Franklin. Police arrested Da'Sean McCleskey, 21, at his Englewood apartment on Friday, Jan. 21. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN DIVISION OF POLICE

Local News
By , Staff Writer
52 minutes ago
Englewood man allegedly robbed gas stations in three counties

Franklin police arrested a man in Englewood early Friday morning who is suspected of several aggravated robberies in three counties.

Police Chief Adam Colon said detectives have been investigating multiple aggravated robberies that occurred in Franklin since December.

Those that occurred at the following locations: the Shell Gas Station, 6651 N. Ohio 123 on Dec. 12; the Sunoco Gas Station, 6900 N. Ohio 123) on Dec. 19; and the Marathon Gas Station, 1111 William C. Good Blvd. on Jan. 2.

caption arrowCaption
Da'Sean McCleskey

Da'Sean McCleskey

caption arrowCaption
Da'Sean McCleskey

The suspect, Da’Sean McCleskey, 21, is also suspected of committing armed robberies in Moraine, Huber Heights, Riverside , and Beavercreek. The last offense occurred in Beavercreek on Jan. 19.

Colon said McCleskey was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service at his apartment in Englewood.

ExploreSatan Club to meet at Lebanon school; district addresses confusion

Hatfield is also working in conjunction with local and federal law enforcement partners to investigate the other offenses in a three-county area.

McCleskey is being held at the Warren County Jail. His arraignment date on the charges has not been scheduled in Franklin Municipal Court as of Friday morning.

In Other News
1
Sinclair College expands nursing program to help meet need during...
2
How Intel workforce would compare to Dayton Region workforce
3
Warren County dropping emergency rental assistance program
4
Leaders, possible suppliers react to Intel’s $20B Ohio investment...
5
Housing, manufacturing growth, labor market: The trends to watch in the

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top