Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police ask help finding missing Dayton man

Alva Rickmon

Credit: Dayton Police Department

caption arrowCaption
Alva Rickmon

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Local News
By Daniel Susco
26 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department is asking for public help finding a missing Dayton man.

Alva James Rickmon, 52, was last seen on More Avenue in Dayton wearing Steelers PJ pants, a blue hoodie, a gray coat and white shoes.

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said that Rickmon has ongoing medical needs.

Anyone who sees Rickmon is asked to call 911.

In Other News
1
Legal fight goes on for new U.S. House map as primary election looms
2
Utility workers find skeletal human remains in Trotwood
3
Oregon District survivor asks DeWine to veto gun bill, gun rights group...
4
Dayton plans new spray parks; studies other park improvements
5
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions in region down 90% from 60 days...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top