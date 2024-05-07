Police called to fight between parents, umpires following Miamisburg softball game

A fight broke out after a girls softball game Friday in Miamisburg after parents were reportedly unhappy with some umpires’ calls.
Just after 7 p.m., Miamisburg police responded to Miamisburg High School at 1860 Belvo Road on a reported fight between parents and umpires.
“This disturbance was over parents verbalizing to the umpires that they were making bad calls,” said Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy. “Words were exchanged and a bit of a physical altercation took place.”
Due to conflicting statements, a lack of video and no independent witnesses, the incident was closed as a mutual fight, he added.
Everyone was warned for disorderly conduct. No charges were filed.
