Police seek 2 shooters in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
Police called to suspected Dayton car theft at gunpoint

Local News
By
11 minutes ago

Dayton Police were called Sunday to North Upland Avenue and Edison Street for a suspected car theft by gunpoint.

Initial reports show a silver Chrysler was stolen by an armed man at the Dayton intersection. Police were dispatched around 2:44 p.m. about the armed robbery, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A male pointed a gun and took the vehicle, dispatch said.

No other details are yet known.

We will update as we learn more.

