Police: Death of couple with history of domestic issues under investigation in Miami Twp

The deaths of a 29-year-old woman and her 33-year-old boyfriend are under investigation after Miami Twp. police were requested to do a welfare check early Saturday.
The couple were found dead in their home in the 2400 block of Delavan Drive around 5:40 a.m. They were identified as Leah Staverman and Kristian Nikolov by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
“A family member of the boyfriend requested the welfare check after receiving a call from him claiming he believed he killed his girlfriend,” read a statement from the Miami Twp. communications manager.
The couple reportedly had a history of domestic disputes.
When police arrived, they found the Nikolov and Staverman dead in an upstairs bedroom.
“Evidence suggests that the two engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in the stabbing death of the female,” read a statement from the township. “The male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
No one else is believed to be involved.
Miami Twp. police is continuing to investigate. A report from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is pending.
