St. Paris police chief arrested over gun issue at Champaign County Fair

Police: Death of couple with history of domestic issues under investigation in Miami Twp

There is no evidence anyone else was involved, according to police.

Updated 32 minutes ago
The deaths of a 29-year-old woman and her 33-year-old boyfriend are under investigation after Miami Twp. police were requested to do a welfare check early Saturday.

The couple were found dead in their home in the 2400 block of Delavan Drive around 5:40 a.m. They were identified as Leah Staverman and Kristian Nikolov by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

“A family member of the boyfriend requested the welfare check after receiving a call from him claiming he believed he killed his girlfriend,” read a statement from the Miami Twp. communications manager.

The couple reportedly had a history of domestic disputes.

When police arrived, they found the Nikolov and Staverman dead in an upstairs bedroom.

“Evidence suggests that the two engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in the stabbing death of the female,” read a statement from the township. “The male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

No one else is believed to be involved.

Miami Twp. police is continuing to investigate. A report from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is pending.

