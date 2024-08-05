Police: Death of couple with history of domestic issues under investigation in Miami Twp

“A family member of the boyfriend requested the welfare check after receiving a call from him claiming he believed he killed his girlfriend,” read a statement from the Miami Twp. communications manager.

The couple reportedly had a history of domestic disputes.

When police arrived, they found the Nikolov and Staverman dead in an upstairs bedroom.

“Evidence suggests that the two engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in the stabbing death of the female,” read a statement from the township. “The male suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

No one else is believed to be involved.

Miami Twp. police is continuing to investigate. A report from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is pending.