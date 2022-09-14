Police: DNA links Dayton man to sex assault of 14-year-old girl

Charges were filed Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court against 22-year-old Damarcus Damon Anthony Skinner. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon for rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A 14-year-old girl told police that on May 5 she left school early and stopped behind a North Main Street building when an unknown man — later identified as Skinner — pulled up and told her to get into the car, according to an affidavit.