Police: DNA links Dayton man to sex assault of 14-year-old girl

55 minutes ago

DNA evidence reportedly linked a Dayton man to a May sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, police say.

Charges were filed Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court against 22-year-old Damarcus Damon Anthony Skinner. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon for rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

A 14-year-old girl told police that on May 5 she left school early and stopped behind a North Main Street building when an unknown man — later identified as Skinner — pulled up and told her to get into the car, according to an affidavit.

The girl said she was sexually assaulted but later kicked her attacker and got away.

She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for an examination, and samples were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. BCI on July 25 reported to the Dayton Police Department that there was a DNA hit in the Combined DNA Index System, which is a national DNA database maintained by the FBI that includes missing persons, convicted offenders and forensic samples from crime scenes.

“The CODIS hit returned to Damarcus Skinner,” the affidavit stated.

Demarcus Skinner

Demarcus Skinner

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

