Police drug bust in Xenia seizes guns, pot, shrooms, and 10,000 pills

A drug bust in Xenia conducted by three different Ohio law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of guns, ammo, and more than 10,000 Xanax pills. CONTRIBUTED

Police officers seized more than 10,000 controlled anxiety pills, large amounts of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, plus multiple guns as part of a drug bust in Xenia, law enforcement announced Monday.

Agents with the Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement, Xenia Police Division, and the Ohio Investigative Unit executed a search warrant Feb. 26 at a Xenia address that law enforcement did not disclose.

The search warrant stemmed from a long-term drug trafficking investigation initiated by the Ohio Investigations Unit in 2024, according to a statement from OIU.

Police seized “a large amount of evidence indicative of drug trafficking,” according to the Monday statement, including three pistols, a .22 caliber rifle, an AK-47-style rifle with a drum magazine, and ammunition. Police also seized approximately 10,000 suspected 2 mg Xanax pills, multiple pounds of suspected marijuana, and approximately a pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Dayne-Perez Green, 26, was arrested last month on drug trafficking charges, as part of a multi-agency drug bust in Xenia. CONTRIBUTED

The target of the investigation, Dayne Perez-Green, was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail on several charges, including weapons under disability, felony trafficking in drugs, and felony possession of drugs.

Perez-Green, 26, had previously been convicted of both having weapons under disability and drug possession in 2019.

Law enforcement anticipates that the target will face several additional felony charges, police said in a statement.

