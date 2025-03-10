Police drug bust in Xenia seizes guns, pot, shrooms, and 10,000 pills

The search warrant stemmed from a long-term drug trafficking investigation initiated by the Ohio Investigations Unit in 2024, according to a statement from OIU.

Police seized “a large amount of evidence indicative of drug trafficking,” according to the Monday statement, including three pistols, a .22 caliber rifle, an AK-47-style rifle with a drum magazine, and ammunition. Police also seized approximately 10,000 suspected 2 mg Xanax pills, multiple pounds of suspected marijuana, and approximately a pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

The target of the investigation, Dayne Perez-Green, was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail on several charges, including weapons under disability, felony trafficking in drugs, and felony possession of drugs.

Perez-Green, 26, had previously been convicted of both having weapons under disability and drug possession in 2019.

Law enforcement anticipates that the target will face several additional felony charges, police said in a statement.