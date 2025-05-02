Police honored for fire rescue at nursing home, saving choking boy’s life

Breaking: Man arrested in connection to 14-year-old’s death

Miami Twp. recognizes Bishop, Nichols, McIntosh, Turner, Randolph, Lee and Schweickart for helping to save lives
Miami Twp. Police Sgt. Julie Fiebig (left) stands with officers Brayton Bishop, Tyra Nichols, Jason McIntosh and Jacob Turner at a Miami Twp. Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The officers earned commendations for evacuating 105 residents from a fire at Kingston of Miamisburg nursing home on Jan. 30. CONTRIBUTED

Miami Twp. police recently honored several officers for their life-saving actions.

Miami Twp. recognized with commendations officers Brayton Bishop, Tyra Nichols, Jason McIntosh and Jacob Turner, who at 1 a.m. Jan. 30 evacuated 105 residents from a fire at Kingston of Miamisburg nursing home.

“Once on scene, they quickly realized most of the residents were unable to assist in their evacuation due to mobilization and medical issues,” said acting Police Chief James McCarty, reading from a nomination by Sgt. Julie Fiebig.

Each of the residents needed “extreme assistance” to evacuate from the fire and each of the officers had to physically lift or assist the residents into wheelchairs and then get them to safety, McCarty said.

“The officers worked well as a team, not only amongst Miami Twp. officers, but also as multiple jurisdictions responded to assist,” he said. “Without the courage, bravery of our officers, I’m certain several other residents would have suffered injuries.”

Miami Twp. police officer Matthew Randolph (right) is awarded a Life Saving Award from Acting Chief James McCarty at a Miami Twp. Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Officers Cody Lee and Danielle Schweickart received the same award, but were unable to attend the meeting. CONTRIBUTED

Also recognized for their heroics were officers Matthew Randolph, Cody Lee and Danielle Schweickart, who saved a 6-year-old boy’s life Feb. 11.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the boy unresponsive, not breathing and his face turning purple, McCarty said.

“The officers worked diligently to administer back blows and abdominal thrust, ultimately clearing Cameron’s airway and restoring his ability to breathe,” McCarty told the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees during their most recent meeting.

Miami Twp. Police Department Acting Chief James McCarty shows off a LifeVac anti-choking device during a Miami Twp. Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, April 15, 2025. MTPD purchased the device for each of its cruisers after three officers saved the life of a 6-year-old who was choking. CONTRIBUTED

The boy was taken by Miami Valley EMS to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he received treatment and made a full recovery, he said.

“The mother came to the police department ... to express that she firmly believed if it wasn’t for these officers’ efforts, her son would have passed away,” McCarty said.

The incident also highlighted the need for anti-choking equipment, leading to the department’s purchase of LifeVac devices, which McCarty said have helped save 1,400 people nationally, 900 of them children.

All Miami Twp. police cruisers are now outfitted with the device and every officer is trained in how to use it, he said.

