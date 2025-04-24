Police arrest 19-year-old who allegedly assaulted Miami Twp. officers, injured firefighter

The apartment complex sits between Byers Road to the west and Interstate 75 to the east.

Police said they determined that 19-year-old Mykel Ray Jordan Jones committed a domestic violence offense.

“When officers informed Mykel of his arrest, he began to violently assault them, which led to two officers being injured,” MTPD said via a social media post.

Officers used a Taser and eventually placed the 6-foot-4-inch Jones in handcuffs. However, police said he continued to resist arrest and was escorted outside of the apartment. Once outside, he allegedly continued to fight, which police said led to a firefighter being injured.

Jones was taken to the Montgomery County Jail without further incident. He was charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, one count of aggravated assault on a firefighter, domestic violence, strangulation, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

Police said the two officers and the firefighter are recovering from their injuries.

“This incident highlights the dangers officers and emergency personnel face every day and the potential for violence they may encounter from a ‘routine’ call for service,” MTPD said.