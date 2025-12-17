Police investigating after 2 show up at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds

31 minutes ago
Two men were injured in a shooting on Tuesday night in Dayton.

Crews were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on reports of two individuals walking in with gunshot wounds around 11:30 p.m., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Two men in a Dodge Charger arrived with non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital, according to Sheldon.

He said police found a handgun and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Sheldon said the victims did not provide any information about where the shooting happened.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

