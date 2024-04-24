Police investigating after BB gun found in West Carrollton elementary student’s backpack

The teacher informed Principal Brad Thobe, who went to the student’s classroom and searched their backpack. A BB gun was found and the student was removed from the rest of the students and staff.

Police and Superintendent Andrea Townsend were called to the school.

“This was a serious situation that could have been far worse if the student had not informed the teacher,” Townsend said. “Our staff should be commended for their quick response and ensuring the safety of the other students and staff.”

The superintendent praised the actions of Harry Russell Elementary staff, as well as police.

“We are fortunate there was no threat at the school and the situation was contained quickly,” she added. “I would also like to take the opportunity to advise parents and students that if they hear of any kind of threat to the school, a student or staff member, they should immediately contact the school and/or the police department.”