Police investigating after body reported in Eastwood Lake

By
1 hour ago
Police are investigating after a body was reported in the lake at Eastwood MetroPark Monday afternoon.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they found a body floating in the water near the boat ramp and bathrooms off of Harshman Road.

The caller said that the body was fairly close to shore.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

