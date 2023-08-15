Police investigating after body reported in Eastwood Lake

Police are investigating after a body was reported in the lake at Eastwood MetroPark Monday afternoon.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that they found a body floating in the water near the boat ramp and bathrooms off of Harshman Road.
The caller said that the body was fairly close to shore.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
