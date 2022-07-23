BreakingNews
Police investigating armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Dayton
Police investigating armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Dayton

An armed robbery was reported at an Advance Auto Parts store in Dayton Saturday morning.

A caller to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began around 9 a.m. when a man reportedly brandished a gun after stealing items from the store, which is located at 5737 N. Dixie Drive.

According to Sgt. Jared Donohoo, the suspect then reportedly fled in a white Ford F-150.

No additional details were available as of Saturday afternoon, and Donohoo said the incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

