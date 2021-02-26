Police investigating break-in at Dayton clothing boutique

Dayton police are investigating a breaking and entering that occurred Thursday night at The Entrepreneurs Shoppe on 1109 W. Third St. in Dayton.
The front window of the business was shattered by a brick, according to a police report. There were some items taken from the store but police said it wasn’t a lot of merchandise.
In a Facebook video, shop owner Tae Winston said that she received a message that there was motion detected in the store and the alarm was triggered at 12:24 a.m.
She told officers there was video taken of the break in by her alarm system, but she is unable to review it.
The Entrepreneurs Shoppe opened in May 2020 but Winston has provided pop-up shopping experiences and other services at various events supporting the Dayton community since 2016. Winston’s two shops, the Entrepreneurs Marketplace and Shoppe, in the Historic Wright Dunbar Business District have helped reinvigorate the commercial corridor. They have also benefitted more than 100 small businesses and entrepreneurs whose goods and products have filled her shelves.
The pop-up marketplace and the shop sell clothing, handmade soap, skincare, candy, hats, baby apparel, jewelry, lip gloss, beard oil, art, perfume, candles, fashion accessories and other items.
Winston said she created the businesses when she saw there was a need within the community for local entrepreneurs to have a safe space to connect, shop and sell their products and services.
The shop remains open today and throughout the weekend with regular store hours despite the recent incident.