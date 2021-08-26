Police: Jawbone found in Moraine owned by former doctor

The transfer station was closed Tuesday afternoon as police searched debris for more evidence. No remains or evidence were found, according to police.

Surveillance cameras from ChemStation and Fuyao Glass America that filmed a truck that lost part of its load while on its way to the transfer station. Additional surveillance footage at the facility helped investigators identify the truck and its operator.

The investigation led detectives to a home on Westwicke Place in Washington Twp. where the load and remains were picked up.

Detectives spoke to the resident who said she has just cleaned out the basement and attic, which included her deceased father’s belongings, according to police.

A family friend who helped the resident with cleaning confirmed to police that she saw a skull in the box and that it was loaded onto a truck, according to the report.

The family friend also reportedly helped the former doctor clean out his office in the ‘80s and remembered he had a skull.

“She said she was not shocked by the item because [he] was a doctor and him being in possession of an anatomical specimen was not surprising to her,” the report read.