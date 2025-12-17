Police looking for person who broke into Miamisburg store with sledgehammer, crowbar

While inside the business, officers realized a hole was made in the wall shared with the neighboring Cricket Wireless.

The owner of the Cricket Wireless said he received an alarm, but when he checked the cameras and saw drywall on the wall, he thought it was due to the weather, according to the report.

He didn’t receive any more alarms.

Video footage from the store showed a person entering the store through the wall of a storage room. They had a sledgehammer and crowbar, according to the report.

The person looked around the storeroom before leaving through the fire exit.

The owner checked the store’s inventory and determined no phones were missing. The suspect also didn’t take unsecured cash in the store.

Video from a Jet’s Pizza showed the suspect at the PeopleFirst Staffing front door around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. They were wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, dark pants, white gloves and a white face covering.

Shoe impressions from the scene indicated they were wearing Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy as 937-847-6612.