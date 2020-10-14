Police: Man shoots at, chases another man in Dayton

A 36-year-old Dayton man is accused of firing shots at another man Sunday from his pickup truck, then running after him and firing more shots at him.
Michael James Hernandez is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court.
Hernandez is accused of driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck shortly before 8 p.m. behind the victim’s vehicle. Around Karwin Drive and Otterbein Avenue in Dayton, Hernandez “leaned out the driver’s side window and fired a couple shots from a 380 handgun," according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in court.
The other man tried to run away, police said.
“Hernandez parked his truck and got out on foot and chased the victim down on foot and fired more shots at him," the affidavit stated.
Dayton police arrested Hernandez on the front porch of his home. He was wearing the same clothing witnesses reported to police.
Hernandez is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.