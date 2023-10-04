BreakingNews
Ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleads to misdemeanors, rape charges dropped

Police: Man shot woman with rifle in Dayton, refused to get her help

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man accused of shooting and seriously wounding a woman with a rifle “for no apparent reason” before he left her with no way to get help after she asked for a ride home.

Tyrone Eugene Jones, 35, is charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault. He is not in custody and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

ExploreFormer Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleads to misdemeanors, rape charges dropped

Dayton police responded Friday morning to the 3600 block of Limestone Avenue for a person shot, where they found a woman who had been shot once in the upper left leg. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for a serious gunshot wound, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that late Thursday she was visiting Jones at his apartment in the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue and asked him to take her home. She said Jones had been drinking alcohol and taking prescription pills and became angry, and that he went to his bedroom and came back with a semi-automatic rifle with a large double drum magazine, according to the affidavit.

Explore19-year-old charged with murder in September shooting

“Jones then shot her one time for no apparent reason. Jones refused to take her to the hospital and instead drive her home,” the affidavit read.

Jones left the woman, who was unable to call for help because her cellphone had a dead battery. She eventually was able to make it next door to ask a neighbor to call for help, records stated.

In Other News
1
19-year-old charged with murder in September shooting
2
Greenville woman gets up to dozen years in prison for role in Darke...
3
4 indicted in drive-by shooting in Moraine
4
Former UD administrator, 2 airmen among arrests in human trafficking...
5
Man shot, wounded during attempted robbery in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top