Police: Man shot woman with rifle in Dayton, refused to get her help

A Dayton man accused of shooting and seriously wounding a woman with a rifle “for no apparent reason” before he left her with no way to get help after she asked for a ride home.

Tyrone Eugene Jones, 35, is charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault. He is not in custody and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Dayton police responded Friday morning to the 3600 block of Limestone Avenue for a person shot, where they found a woman who had been shot once in the upper left leg. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for a serious gunshot wound, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that late Thursday she was visiting Jones at his apartment in the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue and asked him to take her home. She said Jones had been drinking alcohol and taking prescription pills and became angry, and that he went to his bedroom and came back with a semi-automatic rifle with a large double drum magazine, according to the affidavit.

“Jones then shot her one time for no apparent reason. Jones refused to take her to the hospital and instead drive her home,” the affidavit read.

Jones left the woman, who was unable to call for help because her cellphone had a dead battery. She eventually was able to make it next door to ask a neighbor to call for help, records stated.