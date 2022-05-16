BreakingNews
2 injured in Dayton shooting Sunday
Police: More post office drop boxes victimized in Beavercreek, Kettering

A U.S. Postal Service worker empties a drop box in Kettering. Police say post offices outside drop boxes in Beavercreek and Kettering are the subjects of investigations after incidents this past weekend. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Post offices in Beavercreek and Kettering were victimized this past weekend, police said.

The Beavercreek site at 3541 Dayton-Xenia Road and the Kettering one at 1490 Forrer Blvd. are the subjects of investigations, according to Kettering police.

Kettering Police said on its Facebook page it is asking anyone who used the outside drop boxes at these two sites between midnight and 2 a.m. Saturday to contact the United States Postal Office Inspector at mailto:CFOMT@uspis.gov or call (877) 876-2455.

Earlier this year, thefts were reported from post office outside drop boxes not surveilled by cameras in Kettering, Oakwood and Beavercreek, authorities said.

At least $38,000 was stolen in 40 reported cases — only one in Beavercreek — earlier this year, officials said.

Four defendants — including a Dayton man — have been charged in similar thefts in Kettering last year.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

