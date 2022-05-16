Police: More post office drop boxes victimized in Beavercreek, Kettering

The Beavercreek site at 3541 Dayton-Xenia Road and the Kettering one at 1490 Forrer Blvd. are the subjects of investigations, according to Kettering police.

Kettering Police said on its Facebook page it is asking anyone who used the outside drop boxes at these two sites between midnight and 2 a.m. Saturday to contact the United States Postal Office Inspector at mailto:CFOMT@uspis.gov or call (877) 876-2455.