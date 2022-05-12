Kettering Business Park land that housed 1,900 Synchrony jobs sold

KETTERING — A Kettering Business Park property that formerly housed about 1,900 jobs has been sold for $7.5 million, Montgomery County land records show.
An Industrial Commercial Properties executive told the Dayton Daily News last month the business was under contract to buy the 36.5-acre site at 950 Forrer Blvd. It now appears to have completed the deal.
The former site of Synchrony Financial — one of Kettering’s top employers before it moved out at the end of 2020 — has been sold to Kettering 950 Forrer LLC, records state.
The buyer’s agent is Edward A. Hurtuk, a filing with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office shows. Hurtuk, a real estate attorney, also is listed in separate records as an agent for the Cleveland-based ICP.
The Kettering Business Park location is also listed on ICP’s website among “featured properties.”
Earlier this week, Kettering City Council voted 7-0 to rezone the land at the request of ICP. The company sought the change to allow for more flexibility to attract jobs and businesses to the site, Dean Miller, ICP’s senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions, had said.
The land includes two buildings — about 200,000 square foot each — that are currently vacant, officials have said.
Miller has said ICP envisions attracting businesses that would “likely be a mix smaller than Synchrony,” which left Kettering as part of a global work-from-home strategy.
The land accounts for nearly one third of the 120-acre business park, which houses major employers Alternate Solutions, Amazon and Kettering Health, according to city records.
About the Author