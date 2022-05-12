Kettering Business Park land that housed 1,900 Synchrony jobs sold

Earlier this week, Kettering City Council voted 7-0 to rezone the land at the request of ICP. The company sought the change to allow for more flexibility to attract jobs and businesses to the site, Dean Miller, ICP’s senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions, had said.

The land includes two buildings — about 200,000 square foot each — that are currently vacant, officials have said.

Miller has said ICP envisions attracting businesses that would “likely be a mix smaller than Synchrony,” which left Kettering as part of a global work-from-home strategy.

The land accounts for nearly one third of the 120-acre business park, which houses major employers Alternate Solutions, Amazon and Kettering Health, according to city records.