Police probe Fairborn school bus incident involving aide, special needs child

The morning of Jan. 29, staff at the Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department notified Bellbrook police of an incident that reportedly occurred the previous afternoon.

The child “has special needs and is nonverbal,” according to the police report, and was being difficult when trying to board the bus at the end of the school day.

A bus aide was attempting to assist the child in boarding the bus when the child reportedly began pulling her hair. A teacher’s aide who witnessed this happening “lifted (the child) by his harness straps and muscled him into his seat,” the police report says.

The teacher’s aide “threw” the boy into his seat hard enough that he hit his head against the window, according to the police report, which also says the teacher’s aide has been placed on administrative leave.

The Dayton Daily News requested bus video footage of the incident from Fairborn City Schools. The district refused to release the video, citing federal student privacy laws.

“The district is cooperating with the investigation, and the safety of all of our students is of the utmost importance,” a spokesperson for the district said.

Bellbrook Police Capt. Steve Lane said the department has referred the matter to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for a review of possible charges, though their investigation remains ongoing.

The Greene County prosecutor will ultimately determine if anyone will face charges in the incident.