Police: Recent cruiser crashes due to ‘inattentive drivers’

In both crashes, the sergeant said that the cruisers were driving in the far right lane on four-lane roads, with two lanes for each direction. In both crashes, a vehicle driving the same direction as the cruiser in the left lane was waiting to turn left at the intersection, obscuring the view of the oncoming lanes.

In both crashes, a vehicle heading the opposite direction then turned left into the intersection and crashed into the cruiser.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Also in both crashes the officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In the May 28 crash the driver of the other vehicle also went to the hospital.

Cairns said in both crashes that the other drivers said they didn’t see the cruisers before turning left, but should have waited until they could be sure that there was no oncoming traffic to turn.

One of the other drivers was also driving under a suspended license, Cairns said.

Both times, the crash leaves the cruiser with a smashed front end and with smoke curling up over the windshield. In the May 23 crash the other vehicle, a black Jeep, rolled over onto its side.