Dayton police cruiser involved in crash; West Third Street shut down

Updated 23 minutes ago
A Dayton police cruiser was in a crash Thursday at West Third Street and North Decker Avenue in the city.

The cruiser sustained front-end damage and its airbag deployed. A second car landed on its side.

The crash was reported shortly after 11:40 a.m.

The number and severity of injuries was not immediately clear.

The Dayton Police Department posted on social media that West Third Street is shut down from North Trenton Street to North Upland Avenue.

Motorists were asked to use an alternate route to avoid the area.

