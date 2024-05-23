Dayton police cruiser involved in crash; West Third Street shut down

A Dayton police cruiser was in a crash Thursday at West Third Street and North Decker Avenue in the city.
The cruiser sustained front-end damage and its airbag deployed. A second car landed on its side.
The crash was reported shortly after 11:40 a.m.
The number and severity of injuries was not immediately clear.
The Dayton Police Department posted on social media that West Third Street is shut down from North Trenton Street to North Upland Avenue.
Motorists were asked to use an alternate route to avoid the area.
West Third Street is shutdown from North Trenton Street to North Upland Avenue. Please utilize an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/8p8xq4SJ7B— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 23, 2024
In Other News
1
2 OVI checkpoints tonight in Dayton. Find out where
2
Driver of pickup that hit Dayton officer before 100 mph chase to...
3
Clayton woman pleads guilty to shooting, critically injuring woman
4
Convicted West Chester family killer gets 4 death sentences plus 12...
5
Woman, teen killed in double shooting in Dayton ID’d
About the Author