Medic called to crash involving police cruiser in Dayton

A medic was called to a crash involving a police cruiser in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. at the intersection of Germantown and Broadway streets in Dayton.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
