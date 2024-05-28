Medic called to crash involving police cruiser in Dayton

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A medic was called to a crash involving a police cruiser in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. at the intersection of Germantown and Broadway streets in Dayton.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
2 Kettering teachers receive prizes in nomination-driven contest
2
Navajo Nation-owned company aims to bring 250 jobs to Dayton
3
Larry Connor plans to take submersible down more than two miles to...
4
Greater Dayton RTA proposes fare hikes; bus riders ask agency to pump...
5
Wright-Patterson’s only flying mission will welcome a new commander...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top