Police see more speeders in school zones, Dayton sergeant says

“We have noticed an increase in speeders through the zones,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit supervisor, during a Thursday afternoon media briefing. “We are actively using our photo enforcement technologies to capture those violations as well as putting officers in the school zones and making traffic stops.”

One positive is that there were no deadly crashes reported in Dayton or all of Montgomery County over the Labor Day holiday weekend.