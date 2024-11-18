Breaking: Deputies seek help identifying Darke County Dollar General robbery suspect

Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old Dayton girl

Police siren

Police siren
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Friday.

Nyla Blassingame was seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Niagara Avenue.

Her family believes she is trying to get to the Columbus area, according to police.

Nyla Blassingame. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

icon to expand image

Nyla has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on Nyla’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News
1
Esther Price and The Pine Club collaborate for ‘After Dinner Sweet’
2
AES Ohio’s Gift of Power program offers winter payment assistance
3
Deputies seek help identifying Darke County Dollar General robbery...
4
Suspect in custody following Piqua shooting
5
Services set for Jim VanDeGrift, Hall of Fame football coach and 9-time...

About the Author