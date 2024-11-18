Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old Dayton girl

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Friday.
Nyla Blassingame was seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Niagara Avenue.
Her family believes she is trying to get to the Columbus area, according to police.
Nyla has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information on Nyla’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
