Police seek help finding missing 17-year-old Dayton girl

Joyce Richardson. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

1 hour ago
Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl last seen on Sunday.

Joyce Richardson left her home in the 3500 block of Cornell Drive around noon Sunday to hang out with friends. She was reported missing Monday after she missed school, according to police.

Joyce was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. She was seen heading toward Philadelphia Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.

She is 5′1 and approximately 120 pounds. Sha has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are worried about her well-being.

Anyone with information on Joyce’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

