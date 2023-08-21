Police seek help finding missing Tipp City teen last seen in Huber Heights

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old Tipp City girl who was last seen in Huber Heights.

Rhianna Rahiel has been missing since Aug. 8, according to Huber Heights police.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. Rahiel is 5′4 and weighs approximately 211 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or Huber Heights police at 937-233-2080.