Police shoot armed suspect on I-75 after forcing his car off road to end chase

Police shot a man believed to be a suspect in a Chicago homicide after a Sunday afternoon police chase down I-75 ended in Auglaize County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No officers were injured during the incident, which happened just south of Exit 110 on I-75. The man who was shot was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to a Sunday night statement from the Highway Patrol.

Neither OSHP, nor the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, had an update on the man’s condition at noon Monday.

Around 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Findlay post found a Chrysler Pacifica on I-75 in Hancock County believed to be driven by a homicide suspect. When troopers attempted a traffic stop, the driver did not stop, resulting in a pursuit, OSHP said.

The vehicle continued south on I-75 at a high rate of speed, and officers used stop sticks multiple times, but the driver still did not stop. OSHP said the chase ended when troopers used their vehicles to make contact with the suspect vehicle on I-75 South just south of U.S. 33 in Pusheta Twp. The Pacifica came to a stop in the median and caught fire.

The driver, a 45-year-old Chicago man, got out of the vehicle with a handgun, and he was walking south in the southbound lanes of I-75 when officers shot him, according to OSHP.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting, OSHP said.

OSHP said the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, Shawnee Twp. Police Department, Wapakoneta Fire and EMS and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers.